Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Declines By 21.4%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,869,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 31,653,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124,347.5 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NDRBF stock remained flat at $4.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. NIBE Industrier AB has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.43.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

