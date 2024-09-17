Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Grows By 20.0%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.