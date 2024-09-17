Short Interest in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Grows By 15.5%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 497,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,452,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 148.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,149. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $795.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.94.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

