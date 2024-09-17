Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Expands By 21.0%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 586.7 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
RS Group Company Profile
