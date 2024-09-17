Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Expands By 21.0%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 586.7 days.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. RS Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.