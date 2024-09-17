Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Decreases By 9.0%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
ACOPF opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.
a2 Milk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.