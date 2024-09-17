Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Declines By 17.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,670,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 50,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPEV opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.75. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

