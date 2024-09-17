Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siegfried Price Performance

SGFEF opened at $965.00 on Tuesday. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $965.00 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $965.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.48.

Siegfried Company Profile

Featured Articles

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

