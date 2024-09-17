Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 206,716 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SLN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.