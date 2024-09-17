Simon’s Cat 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.85 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $238.59 million and approximately $96.85 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,330,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,330,001 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,330,001.285 with 6,749,955,330,001.285 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003165 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $85,480,044.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.