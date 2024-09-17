Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Update

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,375.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

