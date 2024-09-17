Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires 72,969 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $777,401. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

