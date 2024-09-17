Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,868,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,708 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 444,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

