Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 159,236 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 159,236 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 0.0 %

PODD opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

