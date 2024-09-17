SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $418.82

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $418.82 and last traded at $418.82, with a volume of 10302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $417.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.82.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $59,988,000. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.