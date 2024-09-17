SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $418.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

