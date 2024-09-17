SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

