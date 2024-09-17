SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.97

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 1867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $790.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

