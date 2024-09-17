Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.19. 2,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.