SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $9,799,400.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

