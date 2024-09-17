Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 14,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

