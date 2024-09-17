Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.