STF Management LP Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

STF Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,282,000 after acquiring an additional 268,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,401,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 168,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

