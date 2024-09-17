STF Management LP Lowers Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

STF Management LP lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after purchasing an additional 550,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

GEHC opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

