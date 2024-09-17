STF Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

