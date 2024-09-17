STF Management LP Sells 940 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

STF Management LP decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

