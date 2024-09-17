Stifel Nicolaus Trims DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price to $17.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Stock Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

