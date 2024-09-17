Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.