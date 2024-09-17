Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.84.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

