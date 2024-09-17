Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

