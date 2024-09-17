Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

