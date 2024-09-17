Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $346.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average of $312.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

