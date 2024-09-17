Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

