Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.