Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 189 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $247.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $237.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

