StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.33 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

