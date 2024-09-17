StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $292.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

