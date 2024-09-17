StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 498.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 230,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

