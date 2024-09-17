StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.41 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

