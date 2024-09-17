StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

