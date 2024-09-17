StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

