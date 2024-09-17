StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $37.25 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPR
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.