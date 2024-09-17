StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.