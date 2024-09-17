StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CAPL opened at $21.12 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The company has a market cap of $803.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

