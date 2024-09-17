StockNews.com Lowers Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after buying an additional 4,870,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,842,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 1,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after buying an additional 1,013,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.