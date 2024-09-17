StockNews.com Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.