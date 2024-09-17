StockNews.com Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.25.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
