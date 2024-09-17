STP 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $98.26 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. STP has a market cap of $92.01 million and $98.26 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.64 or 0.99875725 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04911407 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $154,365,469.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.