Stratis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,472.02 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $23,472.02 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.65 or 0.03903335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00039907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

