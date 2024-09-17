Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.20

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 31600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Cim LLC increased its position in Stride by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stride by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

