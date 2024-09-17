Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $447.00 and last traded at $447.92. Approximately 1,192,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,329,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $767.33.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $615.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.18.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.