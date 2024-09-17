sUSD Market Capitalization Tops $23.51 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. sUSD has a market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $87,355.65 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 23,840,207 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

